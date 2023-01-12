Bestselling Author Releases the True Story, 'The Nazi Conspiracy'

#1 bestselling author Brad Meltzer is back with a true story filled with daring rescues, body doubles, and political intrigue. It involves a little-known covert Nazi assassination plot at the Height of World War II.

His new book is called "The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill."

In 1943, as the war against Nazi Germany raged abroad, President Franklin Roosevelt had a critical goal: the first-ever face-to-face sit-down with his allies Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill. This meeting of the Big Three in Tehran, Iran, would decide some of the most crucial strategic details of the war. Yet when the Nazis found out about the meeting, their own secret plan took shape―an assassination plot that would have changed history.

The latest fast-paced history by bestselling authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch details FDR’s pivotal meeting in Tehran and the deadly Nazi plot against the heads of state of the three major Allied powers who attended it. Other historical insights found in the book: Adolf Hitler’s reaction to Pearl Harbor; the Nazi gathering in Madison Square Garden; Winston Churchill’s steely resolve (and terrific sense of humor); an introduction to Otto Skorenzy, a little-known Nazi bureaucrat who, by dint of his shared Austrian heritage with The Führer, almost becomes the most famous assassin in history; and many other fascinating facts.

With all the hallmarks of a Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch page-turner, the book explores the great political minds of the twentieth century, investigating the pivotal years of the war in gripping detail. This meeting of the Big Three changed the course of World War II. This is the inside story of how it almost led to a world-shattering disaster.

