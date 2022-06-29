Bestselling Author and Motivational speaker Stephen Mackey discusses his timely new book,(co-authored with Damon West) THE LOCKER ROOM: How Great Teams Heal Hurt, Overcome Adversity and Build Unity, in which they seek to provide business leaders, managers, employees, students, teachers, community organizers etc. the tools and techniques to have difficult conversations that lie at the heart society today including cancel culture and America’s growing social and political divisiveness.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:34:34-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com