Best Selling Author Kindra Hall

Kindra Hall, Personal Development Expert and author of new book, Choose Your Story Change Your Life: Silence Your Inner Critic and Rewrite Your Life from the Inside Out.

Kindra shares strategies for taking the best parts of the OLD you and using stories to CREATE the new you. Because this is a more achievable and realistic approach, it’s much more likely to help you realize your goals and therefore your habits.

Read more at www.ChooseYourStoryChangeYourLife.com

fill out your info, and Kindra will mail an autograph to you so you can have a signed copy!

Social Media: Instagram @kindrahall Website: www.kindrahall.com