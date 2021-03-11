Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Best Seat in the House (with a View) "Chair"ity Auction

items.[0].videoTitle
Best Seat in the House Charity Event
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:27:44-05

Best Seat in the House (With a View) "Charity" Auction - Saturday, March 20 from 5-7 pm at the Tiki Bar & Grill at Shore Blvd. and 56th Street in Gulfport, FL. The event is being publicized on Facebook Events (search for "Best Seat in the House"; at GulfportSeniorFoundation.org and is on the Events Calendar at mygulfport.us. All proceeds from the Auction will benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation, which supports programs and services at the Gulfport Senior Center.

The event is being publicized on Facebook Events, at GulfportSeniorFoundation.org and is on the Events Calendar at mygulfport.us.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com