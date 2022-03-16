Watch
Best Savings This Spring

Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 09:39:37-04

Score the best savings this spring by shopping RetailMeNot’s Daylight Savings Event.

AleveX™ is a line of topical pain relief products providing temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, and offers targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting.

Transform your frizzy hair this spring with the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water! Its a 98% naturally-derived formula with lamellar technology that transforms frizzy hair into radically smooth and intensely shiny hair, in just 10 seconds!

The Plus White 5-Minute Speed Whitening System contains everything you need to start whitening your teeth in just 5 minutes.

For more information about any of these visit LimorTV.com and make sure to follow Limor on instagram @LimorSuss.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

