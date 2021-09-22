Best of the Bay Awards Show is Back!

Watch
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:06:34-04

Party with the best. Sample the best. Celebrate the best! Creative Loafing's annual Best of the Bay Awards Party is back! Join us in celebrating the Tampa Bay area's best local people, places, businesses, events, & more—voted by YOU.

Get your hands on a copy of CL's annual Best of the Bay issue a night early, sample your way around Tampa Bay area bites & drinks, rub elbows with prominent locals, enjoy local live entertainment & so much more!

Best of the Bay Awards Party 2021

Thurs., Sept. 30th • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

VIP-Only Hour: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Get your tickets to the show! botbtampabay.com

