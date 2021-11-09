Watch
Best Buys for Glowing Skin

Posted at 9:48 AM, Nov 09, 2021
Jamé Jackson is a fashion and beauty on-air expert, media personality, journalist and founder of TheBlondeMisfit.com. She introduces us to some of Olay's best buys for glowing skin.

Previously a senior beauty editor at Yahoo and style and beauty writer at BuzzFeed, Jamé has been spotlighted by various publications for her work around diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as multicultural representation in beauty. In 2016, she was named one of Google’s “Women to Watch,” and has since been highlighted on Business of Fashion, Refinery29, Forbes, HuffPo, Teen Vogue, Allure and more.

This segment is paid by Olay.

