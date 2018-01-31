"Bernie the Dolphin" starts filming in Pinellas County

Tampa Bay based Digital Caviar starts production January 16th in St. Petersburg Clearwater on a new live-action family feature titled “Bernie the Dolphin,” which will star Lola Sultan (“In Dubious Battle,” “This Beautiful Fantastic”) in the lead role alongside Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules”, “Andromeda”) and Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”, “Starship Troopers”). Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Group has teamed with Kirk Harris and Marty Poole’s Fairway Film Alliance to finance and produce with Digital Caviar in charge of all physical production.



Kirk Harris will direct “Bernie the Dolphin” from a screenplay written by Terri Emerson and Marty Poole. Tony Armer, the Film Commissioner for St. Petersburg Clearwater, FL began developing the project with Poole at the 2017 Marche du Film during the Cannes Film Festival.



The movie setting for this enchanting adventure for the entire family takes place in the fictional and sunsoaked beaches of Sea City, Florida. It is summer break for nine-year old bookworm Holly (Sultan) and her eleven-year old big brother Kevin, both of whom love the ocean, having formed a unique bond with a pod of local dolphins they visit every day. It is here that Holly discovers she has the uncanny ability to talk to the dolphins!