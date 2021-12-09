Bella Voce in The Holiday Concert at The Straz

The Holiday Music Concert, featuring students from the Patel Conservatory’s Chamber Ensembles, Vocal Arts Choirs and Suzuki Strings performing both traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, is sure to inspire the holiday spirit.

It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14th in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center. Songs will include a rousing rendition of Angels We Have Heard On High, I'll Be Home for Christmas, movements from Vivaldi's Winter, an a cappella arrangement of Christmastime is Here from the classic A Charlie Brown Christmas, and more.

The concert finale features six movements from Handel's Messiah for choir and orchestra with over 70 performers. This portion will include vocal soloists from Opera Tampa, as well as Opera Tampa Artistic Director Robin Stamper on keyboard. The sixth and final movement is the popular Hallelujah Chorus which will include trumpets and timpani.

Holiday Music Concert will be performed Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $23.75. Tickets can be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org. Handling fees will apply.