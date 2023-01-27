Watch Now
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Gasparilla Floats Before This Weekend's Festivities

We're getting ready for Gasparilla! We're giving you a behind-the-scenes look at where the floats for the parade are being housed.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:07:14-05

We're counting down to Gasparilla! Tomorrow, hundreds of thousands of people will descend upon Bayshore Blvd as pirates invade Tampa!

Ye Mystic Krewe will be demanding the key to the city at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Then, the Parade of Pirates will kick off at 2 p.m.

Of course, you can't have the Parade of Pirates without floats! We got a behind-the-scenes look at where all of the floats are stored.

For more information on this weekend's Gasparilla festivities, head to GasparillaPirateFest.com.

