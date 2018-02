Beer, Bourbon and BBQ

February 17th, 2018

VIP 12-6pm $75 advance

General Admission 2-6pm $39 advance

For more information, visit www.beerandbourbon.com and for tickets, visit www.drinkeatrelax.com

Entertainment at the Festival

Greg Billings Band

The Black Honkeys

Jam Jones - Lead on stage by American Idol

finalist Curtis Gray

The Sauce Boss appearing in VIP - playing

and cooking Gumbo at the same time