Beer at the Pier is Back This Weekend

Get ready to enjoy unlimited beer sampling exclusively from breweries in Pinellas County. Beer at the Pier is back this Saturday!

Breweries from Tarpon Springs to Clearwater to St. Pete will be represented in this unique beer festival featuring local craft brewers, local food vendors, beer talk, and more.

Each ticket will include a collectible Beer at the Pier cup, collectible giveaways from breweries, and goodies from other event partners.

Beer at the Pier is happening Saturday, November 12 at Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier. Doors open at noon for VIPs and 1 p.m. for general admission. The festival runs through 5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to BeerAtThePier.com.