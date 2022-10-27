Watch Now
Beef O'Brady's Shows Us How They Make Some of Their Dishes

Beef O'Brady's joins us to show off all the different flavors they're offering and demonstrate how they make some of their dishes!
Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 27, 2022
Erin Dalton, general manager at the restaurant's Sunlake location, says their most popular flavors are garlic parmesan, sweet Thai chili, and BBQ. In all, they have 12 wet sauces and two dry rubs.

They're also showing us how they make their tacos and buffalo ranch fries.

Beef O'Brady's is currently offering an NFL Sunday promotion, which includes specials on varying menu items, fun contests, and jersey days.

