Beauty & Wellness Must Haves with Limor Suss

Limor Suss brings us summer ideas
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 12:37:28-04

Lifestyle contributor [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares Summer Must Haves

Atkins Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Patties [shop.atkins.com] and Atkins Peanut Butter Cups [atkins.com] are cool, refreshing treats that will keep you on track with your health goals with 1g of sugar or less per serving.

The new Secret Weightless Dry Spray [walmart.com] provides 48-hours of sweat and odor protection and is available at retailers nationwide

Lanolips Fruity Jellybalms are the perfect addition to your summer beauty bag, now available in two sheerly-tinted, fruity shades - Strawberry [ulta.com] and Watermelon [ulta.com] - infused with natural fruit extracts and ultra-pure grade lanolin..

Nails.INC Neon Minis [target.com] are slim and easy to transport, perfect for upcoming summer travel plans. Available exclusively at Target and Target.com for $4.99.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

