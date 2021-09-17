Beauty Products to Transition to Fall

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty products that will take you from summer to fall.. Amazon’s best-selling brand WOW Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe!
-WOW Skin Science Sweet Orange Essential Oil has a sweet and citrusy, fruity aroma that will lift your mood with a sense of joy & warmth
-It also helps relieve colds, cough & chronic fatigue, and calms the nerves.
-The Amazon best-selling WOW Skin Science Shampoo and Conditioner Set is a September must-have for repairing damaged hair….. and it’s under $30!
-Loaded with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado Hair Conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp.
-The best-selling WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash is a hands-free cleanser essential for brighter, balanced skin!
-Provides a deep cleanse with a built-in hypoallergenic silicone brush that gently exfoliates to deep clean pores to remove impurities, blackheads, and help banish acne breakouts.
-Say hello to glow and restore dull, sallow skin in just 15 minutes with the Vitamin C Clay Face Mask!
-Infused with skin-brightening botanicals to tackle pore-clogging impurities, uneven skin tone, and signs of aging.
-Relax and add a dash of romance to your bathing routine with the WOW Skin Science Moroccan Rose Otto Foaming Body Wash.
-Its rich lather soothes your skin with the goodness of Rose Otto Essential Oil that gives the skin a dewy softness
-Revive your dull, lifeless skin with WOW Skin Science Mango Body Butter
-It delivers the goodness of mango seed butter, that’s rich in vitamin C, to help hydrate, soften and brighten your skin.
-Along with other ingredients such as Shea Butter and Aloe Vera for deep hydration and support your skin health.
DISCLAIMER: The following segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog
