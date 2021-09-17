Beauty Products to Transition to Fall

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty products that will take you from summer to fall.. Amazon’s best-selling brand WOW Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe!

WOW Skin Science Sold on BUYWOW.COM, Amazon and Walmart

-​WOW Skin Science Sweet Orange Essential Oil has a sweet and citrusy, fruity aroma that will lift your mood with a sense of joy & warmth

-​It also helps relieve colds, cough & chronic fatigue, and calms the nerves.

-​The Amazon best-selling WOW Skin Science Shampoo and Conditioner Set is a September must-have for repairing damaged hair….. and it’s under $30!

-​Loaded with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado Hair Conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp.

-​The best-selling WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash is a hands-free cleanser essential for brighter, balanced skin!

-​Provides a deep cleanse with a built-in hypoallergenic silicone brush that gently exfoliates to deep clean pores to remove impurities, blackheads, and help banish acne breakouts.

-​Say hello to glow and restore dull, sallow skin in just 15 minutes with the Vitamin C Clay Face Mask!

-​Infused with skin-brightening botanicals to tackle pore-clogging impurities, uneven skin tone, and signs of aging.

-​Relax and add a dash of romance to your bathing routine with the WOW Skin Science Moroccan Rose Otto Foaming Body Wash.

-​Its rich lather soothes your skin with the goodness of Rose Otto Essential Oil that gives the skin a dewy softness

-​Revive your dull, lifeless skin with WOW Skin Science Mango Body Butter

-​It delivers the goodness of mango seed butter, that’s rich in vitamin C, to help hydrate, soften and brighten your skin.

-​Along with other ingredients such as Shea Butter and Aloe Vera for deep hydration and support your skin health.

DISCLAIMER: The following segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog

Learn more at http://www.bourbonblondeblog.com/