Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Beauty Products for the Summer season

items.[0].videoTitle
Beauty Products for Summer
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 09:48:26-04

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite beauty products for the summer season.

Garnier's Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the hydration of a cream, and SPF 30.

Bath and body products from Find Your Happy Place look to transport you to a play mind space for summer!

NIOXIN Scalp Relief System Kit is a three-part hair care regimen including a Cleanser Shampoo, Scalp & Hair Conditioner and Soothing Serum that soothes the scalp and thickens hair instantly.

Sebastian Professional is the #1 hairspray brand in the U.S. and Shaper is a versatile working hairspray designed to create shape during and after blow-drying.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com