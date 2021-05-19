Watch
Beauty products designed for teenage boys

Share the Glam with Mickey Williams
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 09:07:50-04

Multi-tasking products save us time and money, and if we’re talking about beauty- a lot of counter real estate. Beauty expert Mickey Williams found some of the best products from elixirs to a wash designed to keep your teen boy clean!

The Super Elixir: Shaklee Vivix
PRICE: $103 SHOP: US.Shaklee.com

The Celeb Loved Secret Skin Weapon: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
PRICE: $64 (30ml) SHOP: CharlotteTilbury.com

The All-In-One SPF Super Serum-Cream: Garnier Green Labs Serum Cream
PRICE: $21.99 SHOP: Garnierusa.com

The Multi-Purposed Skincare Line Designed for Boys: STRYKE CLUB
SHOP: strykeclub.com
Advanced skincare products made just for boys. Developed by a board-certified pediatric dermatologist, we make superpower formulas with science-backed ingredients for clear, confident skin.
PRICE: Two favorites include the Everywhere Wash $16.99 and the Calm Down Moisturizer $12.99.

Find all these products and more at sharetheglam.com

