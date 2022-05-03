Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Beauty Expert Emily Foley

We talk about some great spring time products.
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:51:21-04

Featured Products

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, olay.com

Plant Power by Nails.INC, $10 at sephora.com

Beia Refresh Wipes, $18 at beiabeauty.com

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $100 at charlottetilbury.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com