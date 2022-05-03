Beauty Expert Emily Foley

Featured Products
Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, olay.com
Plant Power by Nails.INC, $10 at sephora.com
Beia Refresh Wipes, $18 at beiabeauty.com
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $100 at charlottetilbury.com
Featured Products
Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, olay.com
Plant Power by Nails.INC, $10 at sephora.com
Beia Refresh Wipes, $18 at beiabeauty.com
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $100 at charlottetilbury.com
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com