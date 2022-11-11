Watch Now
Beauty and Wellness Essentials for Winter

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares winter beauty and wellness essentials.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:53:03-05

Various ingredients and environmental aggressors can irritate the skin, causing it to be visibly stressed, dry, and dull, and that’s why Eucerin is expanding its Face line with the new Eucerin Face Skin Balance collection, enriched with Tri-Balance Complex to target sensitive skin in three ways, helping to restore balance. It immediately soothes dry, uncomfortable skin. It moisturizes and provides hydration for softer, more radiant skin. And it fortifies by supporting the skin’s resilience and providing long-lasting relief.

Celebration the season with Lanolips Lip Water Collection and 101 Gold Collection, featuring ultra-hydrating lip and cheek balms to create the perfect holiday looks.

Retailing for under $20, Bug Bite Thing’s combo packs are the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your list!

