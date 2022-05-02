Watch
Beauty and Wellness Essentials

Get ready for summer with these tips!
Posted at 5:33 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:33:49-04

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares beauty & wellness essentials to get ready for summer.

Mucinex sinus-max [walmart.com] has the ability to temporarily relieve multi-sinus symptoms with just one dose, or consumers may get their money back.

Bio-oil has launched body lotion [amazon.com], a clinically proven high-oil formulation packed with natural plant oils, vitamins, and antioxidants that leaves an invisible silky layer on skin that makes it feel soft and smooth.

Sebastian professional no.breaker [ulta.com] is a bonding and styling leave-in spray with instant results.

