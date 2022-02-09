Watch
Beauty and Self-Care Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Posted at 9:59 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 09:59:08-05

Celebrity Beauty Expert, Michelle Phillips, joins us today to share a few Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the beauty and self-care lover in your life.

Products featured in segment:

1. Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer
Available only on Olay.com

2. Desert Essence Cucumber Charcoal Face Mask
3. Desert Essence Anti-Breakage Hair Mask
4. Desert Essence Finishing Body Oil Spray
DesertEssence.com

5. Sola Wave Advanced Skincare Wand & Renew Complex Serum
SolaWave.co, Enter Code: Blend15 at Checkout For 15% Off

6. The Bigger Carry-On & The Medium in Blush
7. The Everywhere Bag in Black Nylon
AwayTravel.com

For more information you can check out Michelle’s website at MichellePhillips.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

