Summer Health Beauty Wellness
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 10:12:52-04

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with some beauty and health wellness products to kick off your Summer.

Products featured in the segment include;

Life’s First Naturals colostrum supplements
-​Life’s First Naturals is a line of dietary supplements that feature cow colostrum, providing immune and digestive health benefits to adults.

Lottie London at Walmart: TikTok Beauty Trends
-​Lottie London is the go-to brand for conscious beauty babes who crave ultramodern beauty innovations and trends without breaking the bank.

BareOrganics products available at Walmart
-​BareOrganics Irish Sea Moss’ high nutrient content and alkalinity make it a great overall health promoter and immunity booster.

New Success Garden & Grains™ Boil-in-Bag Rice Now at Publix
-​Success Garden & Grains combines high quality rice and grains with deliciously simple ingredients to provide a great start to endless meal possibilities.

BeBOLD® bars- From the founder of Stacy's® Pita Chips BeBOLDbars.com
-​From the Founder of Stacy's® Pita Chips comes another delicious plant based tasty snack

The following segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog

