BEACON Dancers Perform at The Palladium

We talk about a new show coming to the Bay area.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 21, 2023
Co-founded by Helen French and Lauren Slone, BEACON23 takes place on April 28, 2023 at 8pm at The Palladium. The program features: 2023 MUSE award-winner Alexander Jones and projectALCHEMY’s new work set to Bach; Sarah Emery’s film “The Dinner Table”, Heidi Brewer’s site-specific work developed for The Palladium; Digital Story Copy the St. Pete debut of Sarah Walston and Atlas Modern Ballet’s “Maelstrom”, and Helen Hansen French and John C. O’Leary III’s second collaboration, a new duet that explores memory.

For tickets visit MyPalladium.org

