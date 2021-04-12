Watch
BEACON; an evening of dance on Palladium Live

Palladium Beacon Dancers
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 09:17:47-04

BEACON, the critically acclaimed platform for contemporary dance and multi-disciplinary collaborations returns to the Palladium for another dazzling performance – this time via livestream. Now in its fifth year, BEACON celebrates the strength and vibrancy of dance – an artistic form that prioritizes the experience of physical connection – by continuing to focus on collaborations where artists’ powerful voices interconnect, resulting in a moving, spectacular performance.

Visit www.mypalladium.org for more information.

