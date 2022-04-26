Watch
BEACON; an evening of dance

We talk about a great show coming to the Bay area.
BEACON, the critically acclaimed platform for contemporary dance and multidisciplinary collaborations returns to the Palladium for another dazzling performance – this time via livestream. Now in its fifth year, BEACON celebrates the strength and vibrancy of dance – an artistic form that prioritizes the experience of physical connection – by continuing to focus on collaborations where artists’ powerful voices interconnect, resulting in a moving, spectacular performance.

BEACON: an evening of dance, Live Stream on April 16th at 8pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.mypalladium.org and access to the performance is good for 48hours once it airs.

