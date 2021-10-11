Be A Beauty Pro At Home! All that self-care isn’t going anywhere it’s just going PRO. From dermatologist-grade facial peels to Cryo Facial Tools, Mickey Williams from Share the Glam has all the professional beauty products and treatments that are now available for you to do in the comfort of your home.

Obagi is bringing home their coveted peels and it’s safe to use at home but still oh so effective!

Obagi Clinical’s Blue Brilliance Peel

PRICE: $145

SHOP: Obagi.com

A one-of-a-kind facial peel combining three potent acids to exfoliate, smooth, and visibly retexturize the skin for a more radiant-looking complexion

Bring the professional cryo facial experience home with Bloomeffects’ Black Tulip Cryotherapy Tools

Bloomeffects’ Black Tulip Cryotherapy Tools

PRICE: $115

SHOP: bloomingdales.com

Bring the cryo facial experience home with this sleek set of skin-toning, stainless-steel beauty tools designed to have your skin benefit from the body's natural response to changes in temperature. As the temperature drops, blood vessels constrict, improving circulation and causing a tightening effect to the skin. A few minutes of massaging these multi-tasking tools onto the face improves lymphatic drainage and circulation to instantly smooth, firm and revitalize tired skin. For enhanced efficacy use with Bloomeffects Black Tulip products for the ultimate rejuvenating treatment to lift, tone and awaken skin revealing a healthy, youthful complexion.

Got a burn? Use what the Pros use and halt symptons and stop the injury FAST!

Theraderm Cool Skin

PRICE: $23

SHOP: @theraderm.net

Cool Skin stops the succession of a burn in its tracks, preventing skin damage from occurring. The unique solution uses Lactic Acid to reverse and repair burns after they happen, preventing permanent skin damage. The product works on everything from sun burns to thermal burns resulting from hot pans, grease splashes and curling irons, working rapidly to halt symptoms. When used 4-6 hours after sun exposure, this patent-pending formula helps heal and stop the injury process before symptoms like pain, blistering and redness fully develop.

Recreate perfect brows like the master Kimiko with her pencil that makes drawing and filling in so EASY!

KIMIKO Super Fine Eyebrow Pencil

PRICE: $29

SHOP: @Amazon

Unlike other brow pencils, this brow pencil's low-oil formula strikes the perfect balance between the warmth and depth of its shades. The twist-up precision point allows brows to be constructed with strokes that look like individual hairs - for truly realistic brows. The buildable formula can be customized with pressure and its 'dry' nature withstands heat and humidity. The attached covered spoolie brush makes for easy feathering and blending after application for the most natural and exquisite eyebrows.

