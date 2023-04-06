Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Bay Area Heating & Cooling Now Part of Integrity Home Solutions Family

Bay Area Heating and Cooling is proud to announce they're now part of the Integrity Home Solutions family. We're talking about why this partnership is better for current customers and homeowners throughout Tampa Bay.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 08:09:21-04

Local companies expanding and growing is a great sign that our community is thriving.

Bay Area Heating and Cooling is proud to announce they're now part of the Integrity Home Solutions family. They join us to talk about why this partnership is better for current customers and homeowners throughout Tampa Bay.

They're also hosting a hiring event on Saturday, April 29 from 10am-1pm at 5904 Hampton Oaks Pkwy in Tampa.

For more information, visit HomeofIntegrity.com.When you mention the Morning Blend, you can get $50 off any A/C, electrical, or plumbing repair or installation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com