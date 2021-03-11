Menu

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Bavaro's Celebrating 12 Years of Business

Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 11, 2021
Bavaro's Pizza is celebrating 12 years of business! Out of passion, tradition, hard work and integrity, Bavaro's opened its doors in March 2009 as the first traditional Neapolitan Pizzeria in the state of Florida. We are joined by Dan Bavaro, who talks about how special this anniversary is and the special NEW menu item they're debuting, MEATBALLS! Anyone who comes in gets a complimentary meatball with the purchase of an entrée, for a limited time.

Learn more and see their full menu on the Bavaro's Pizza website.

