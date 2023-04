Five actors play more than 40 roles in the murderously funny adventure, "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," which is now playing at freeFall Theatre.

In the play, the male heirs of the Baskerville line are dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

'Baskerville' is now playing at freeFall Theatre through April 23. For tickets or more information, visit freeFallTheatre.com.