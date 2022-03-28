bartaco's Margarita March and New Secret Taco

bartaco is bringing a touch of March Madness with its limited-edition margarita offerings as a part of its annual Margarita March. With fresh ingredients, bartaco launched a new margaritainspired cocktail every week for the entire month for $13.50. The pineapple express, made with libélula joven tequila + fresh pineapple juice + housemade pineapple syrup + lime, is now available - 3/31. Complementing the cocktail is a new #bartacosecret, the lamb kofta taco, now available through 5/4.
Visit: https://bartaco.com/location/tampa/
bartaco
1601 West Snow Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606