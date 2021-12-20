If you have a tween, a cell phone is probably at the top of their holiday wish list. But as parents, the idea of handing a cell phone to our children can be scary.. Child development specialist, Carly Dorogi, brings parents peace of mind with some advice and resources to ensure your child is safe with their first phone.

Bark's Top 5 Tips for your Kid's First Phone

1. Get informed. Check out the Bark blog to stay up to date.

2. Opt for an Android

3. Set expectations and teach about digital citizenship

4. Make a tech contract

5. Use parental controls. Use a parental control tool like Bark to get alerts for issues like online predators, cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, and more.

To connect with Carly: CarlyOnTV.com