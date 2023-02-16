Barbara's Kitchen and The Dreaded Fisherman

We have 3 brands: Barbara's Kitchen which is named after Sharon's Mom Barbara Dawes; The Dreaded Fisherman which is all organic dedicated to Dwight's grandfather Albert Luck; Brie and Tiffany named after our nieces Brienna and Tiffany Walker; this will be our line of herbal teas (coming soon). This is a family-based business with our nephew Ace Walker doing events and markets with us.

The products are all handmade with fresh and natural ingredients. They are made in small batches. We hand pick some of the fruits ourselves. They have a low sugar content. They are vegan and gluten free. We are opening up a brick & mortar with a commercial kitchen in Largo. Our location will have retail space and a small private party room.

Dawes Distribution is a family-based business. We are purveyors of Jams, Salsa, Organic Seasoning and Teas. You can contact via our website at www.barbaraskitchenjams.com; Follow us on instagram @barbaraskitchen1 and @thedreadedfisherman; our store location is 12508 Starkey Road, Largo, Fl 33773