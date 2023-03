You can't beat tropical vibes and drinks with a view. Since we couldn't go to Bar Tiki, we brought the tiki atmosphere to us!

Bar Tiki is the only traditional-style craft tiki bar on Clearwater Beach. They specialize in craft cocktails and make all of their own simple syrups in-house.

They're located at 25 Causeway Blvd in Clearwater, overlooking Pier 60 at the Clearwater Marina.

For more information, visit BarTiki.com.