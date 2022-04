With the war in Ukraine at the top of everyone's minds, families are displaced and supplies are hard to find. Via social media ballet dancer Kirsten Bloom Allen was able to connect with fellow ballet dancer turned soldier Oleksii Potiomkin in the Ukraine. While he's on the front lines, Oleskii's wife and his 4-year old son Michael fled to Italy for safety. Kirsten is sending supplies to help and so can you.

For more information on how you can help visit www.kirstenbloomallen.com.