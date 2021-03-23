Baketopia on HBO Max hosted by Rosanna Pansino

Rosanna Pansino creates viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland, complete with every ingredient and tool a baker could dream of in her new HBO Max series, Baketopia! In each standalone episode, brilliant bakers must fill their carts with unique ingredients necessary to build trendsetting cakes and delectable desserts in hopes of impressing Rosanna and her “cake council” and winning $10,000. Rosanna Pansino is an award-winning YouTube star, baker, entrepreneur, and author. Her first book, The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook, is a New York Times bestseller. She also created and hosts Nerdy Nummies, the internet’s most popular baking show. Pansino launched her YouTube channel in 2011 and since then her videos have been viewed more than 2.5 billion times. With more than 10 million subscribers, Rosanna is one of the most-watched and followed personalities on the internet. In 2015, she executive produced and hosted two-holiday food specials on the Cooking Channel. In 2017, she partnered with Wilton to launch her own branded line of baking tools and was named the top food influencer of the year by Forbes. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her family and dog Cookie. ​

