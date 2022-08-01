Back-to-School Wellness Sets Students up for Success

Wellness remains top of mind as parents start to prepare for the upcoming school year. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with a few tips to help prioritize nutrition and overall healthfulness.

Nutrition and wellness can also help academic success. In fact, eating well throughout childhood and adolescence supports proper growth and development while preventing various health conditions. The CDC recommends meals containing fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, oils, and a variety of proteins.

There are many ways to achieve these goals, including solid food, vitamin supplements, and plant-based protein. Additionally, youth should avoid empty calories. Added sugars and solid fats contribute to 40% of daily intake for those 2-18 years of age. Approximately half of these empty calories come from soda, pizza, and whole milk.

Beyond diet, exercise and well-being also contribute to a student’s success in the classroom. A U.S. study showed that when pollen counts doubled, a percentage of elementary schoolers saw a drop in testing scores when compared to their counterparts. Nearly 1.7 million children have one or more allergies. Antihistamines can help treat symptoms and hives so children can stay focused on their studies and extracurricular activities.