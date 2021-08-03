Watch
Back to School Essentials with Carly Dorogi

Back to School Essentials
Posted at 9:30 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 09:30:49-04

New school year, new problems. To help us tackle some of our most common challenges when it comes to this new season, we’re joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi.

Products featured in today's segment include:

Bixbee- bixbee.com
ChildLife Essentials www.amazon.com/childlife
Yipes! Wipes – MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off + FREE SHIP yipeswipes.com
Got2Glow Fairies -  Available at Walmart
EveryPlate everyplate.com MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off 

For more information & discount codes, find Carly at carlyonTV.com and on Instagram at @HelloCapitalM.

