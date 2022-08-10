Back-to-School Essentials for Students and Teachers

Staples is helping parents, teachers and students go back-to-school by connecting them with the products and services they need to succeed.

Ken Hayes, a general manager at Staples, joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to show us this year's trend-setting essentials.

He's also giving us the scoop on a new program Staples is offering to give back to teachers. It's called the Classroom Reward Program and it's designed to alleviate the amount of money teachers spend out of pocket on their classroom every year.

Now through September 24, teachers earn 10% back in Classroom Rewards on every in-store purchase, plus parents can earn up to 5% back in Staples Rewards. Teachers can earn up to $2,000 a year.

To learn more about the program, go to StaplesConnect.com/ClassroomRewards.

If you'd like to check out the latest in back-to-school trends, head to StaplesConnect.com/TrendReport.