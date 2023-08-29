Back to School Essentials!

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few essentials that are perfect for the family as the kids go back to school.

Featured Products

Plexus Reset

Plexus Reset is a 3-day supported fast designed to revitalize your system with a metabolic reset while providing optimal nutrition, so you can support your wellness goals and set the stage for enhanced results. Plexus Worldwide is a leading health and wellness company that is founded in gut health with products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. www.plexusworldwide.com

ILoveIceCreamCakes.com

Summer’s not quite over and kids are still craving ice cream cake! Celebrate the start of the new school year with Carvel Ice Cream Cakes! Visit ILoveIceCreamCakes.comto find your favorite cakes near you!

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller

Thermacell has changed the way people are protected from mosquitoes so they can enjoy every moment outside. The company has a variety of pet and people friendly mosquito repellers that create invisible zones of protection. www.Thermacell.com

PBfit Peanut Flour Baking Blend

PBfit (the top selling powdered peanut butter brand) has just launched a new Peanut Flour Baking Blend, now available on Amazon.com. Just swap one to one for all-purpose flour in your favorite recipes.