Back to School, College and Work

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips to recharge your Back to School, College or Work routine during such a busy time!

Essential Back to School Supplies and Organization for Success

As teachers, kids and parents prepare for back to school, it’s essential for them to have helpful tools on deck for a successful and bright school year. Michaels offers a wide range of supplies and learning resources including Lexington Carts and a Storage Desktop Carousel to help keep things organized in the classroom or at home. For the kids, consider a Kids Lap Tray for craft work, color or homework.

Michaels.com, $7.49 - $29.99

CLEAN & CLEAR SKINCARE

Morning Burst Facial Cleanser: A unique gel facial cleanser specifically formulated with effective cleansers and vitamin-enriched BURSTING BEADS® to awaken the skin. Advantage Acne Spot Treatment: A powerful clear gel formula spot treatment that reduced the size, swelling and redness of pimples in as little as four hours.

Walmart and Walmart.com, $5.49-$6.47

KOSA PROFESSIONALS

“The Triple Threat” Blow Dryer Set - Available in Black and Blush, “The Triple Threat” Blow Dryer Set is lightweight and has 3 heat settings. It allows students to achieve professional-level blowouts with ease in their dorm rooms ahead of class. The blow dryer leaves hair feeling soft, healthy and bouncy.

KOSA Elite Styler - The Kosa Elite Styler, which comes in Black and Blush, is designed to help prevent friction or breakage. The tool adjusts to each person’s hair and gets as close to the strands as possible. The flatiron also allows students to achieve straight and curly hair looks with ease and takes up less space being a dual function tool while away at school!

KOSAProfessionals.com, $139 - $169

SelfieWRLD

The SelfieWRLD experience is a super fun way for parents to ditch the boring and blah typical back to school class photos for a creative and personalized photo of their child, themselves and even their family. And, it’s also much less expensive than the school photo packages that cost hundreds of dollars. Per child. One hour and unlimited photos at SelfieWRLD is just $20.

SelfieWRLD.com, $20/one hour

NCL CONTEST HONORS EDUCATORS

Last night (August 19), Norwegian Cruise Line hosted the NCL Giving Joy Awards, where 100 educators were awarded a free cruise and the top three received $25,000, $15,000 and $5,000 in cash prizes for their school. Florida is home to 26 of 100 extraordinary educators from across North America who won a free cruise as part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Giving Joy campaign with FOUR coming from in and around the Tampa area! Celebrate some good news in our community!

NCLGivingJoy.com

Jamie O’Donnell is an award-winning celebrity event planner, TV personality, lifestyle expert and designer with a focus on finding creative ways to inspire as well as solve event, home, entertaining, design and travel challenges. Jamie’s events have been featured on E! Entertainment News and in Glamour Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Weddings, Grace Ormonde Wedding Style, The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report to name a few.

