Back to School Bash with Titus O'Neil

Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, and the Bullard Family Foundation announced the return of the 4th Annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 7 at 9:01 a.m. After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, the event returns bigger and better to Raymond James Stadium with a special guest appearance by Flo Rida and a Battle of the Bands showcase featuring 12 Hillsborough

County schools.

Two weeks ago, Titus along with 1,000 volunteers filled over 30,000 backpacks in one of the biggest backpacks builds around. Those backpacks will be distributed during the Back to School Bash.

Learn more about the event by clicking here.

