Back Off Bands-Protecting Children from Abduction

New Groundbreaking Product Protects Children from Abduction. A new one-of-a-kind youth alarm device is now available to protect children from those who try to attack or abduct them. Back Off Bands is a stylish wearable self-defense wristband for children. Founded and developed by a mother of two daughters after viewing the surveillance footage in the 2004 abduction, rape, and murder case of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia.

Back off Bands is on a mission to make sure that no search is delayed, or even needed, by preventing children from being taken in the first place. Charlotte Yensen made it her mission to develop a safety product that would protect her daughters and children everywhere from a possible attack or abduction

Child Abduction Statistics & Facts that most parents are not aware of: 1. Around 8 million children are reported missing each year worldwide (ICMEC) 2. In the US, a child goes missing every 90 seconds. (BBC) 3. Florida consistently ranks in the Top 5 in the nation for missing children every year. (NCMEC) 4. Summer is the most common season for missing incidents (Missing Kids) 5. Teenagers are the most common age group for abduction Sources: ICMEC - International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children NCMEC – National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children BBC

