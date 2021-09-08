“Bachelor in Paradise” Bartender and Master of Rose Ceremonies: Wells Adams

As a consistent anchor for the show, Wells Adams reprises his role as the bartender for “Bachelor in Paradise” and will also be the master of all rose ceremonies as fan favorites from Bachelor Nation return for a second (or third) chance at love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing. Wells also guest host one of the later episodes in the season, rounding out the previously announced rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.

On an all-new episode, it’s all eyes on Joe as everyone’s emotional support man comes face-to-face with the woman who broke his heart. But while Joe and Kendall reconnect, Serena P. isn’t the only one left to reconsider their future on the beach. Meanwhile, Natasha and Brendan have finally started to move in the right direction, but just as Natasha feels their spark heat up, another familiar face makes her appearance. That’s right, Pieper has arrived to clear the air about her rumored romance with Brendan…or maybe she’s here to confirm it, on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, SEPT. 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

