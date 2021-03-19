Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Baby Shark’s Big Show! Spring Premieres On Nickelodeon

items.[0].videoTitle
Baby Shark's Big Show
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 09:44:41-04

Nickelodeon’s brand-new preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! will make a splash with its spring premieres, beginning Friday, March 26, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT), when preschoolers can join the pop culture phenomenon for jaw-some underwater escapades. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong, the series follows Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way. New episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will continue to air regularly Fridays at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

We sit down with Kimiko Glenn and Luke Youngblood, the voices of Baby Shark and his best friend William to learn more!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com