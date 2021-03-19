Baby Shark’s Big Show! Spring Premieres On Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s brand-new preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! will make a splash with its spring premieres, beginning Friday, March 26, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT), when preschoolers can join the pop culture phenomenon for jaw-some underwater escapades. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong, the series follows Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way. New episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will continue to air regularly Fridays at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

We sit down with Kimiko Glenn and Luke Youngblood, the voices of Baby Shark and his best friend William to learn more!