'Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show' Coming to the Straz Center

This holiday experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers, and more!

"Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show" is coming to the Straz Center on Dec. 17.

You can enjoy hit songs at the show including “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus,” and “Monkey Banana Dance,” as well as holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells,” “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and more!

You can even purchase a one-of-a-kind photo experience that allows you and your family to experience a unique photo opportunity with Baby Shark & Pinkfong!

For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.