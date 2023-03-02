Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Babe Crafted Creating Inclusive Community for Women Entrepreneurs

Babe Crafted is creating an inclusive community for women entrepreneurs who want to get noticed online while building genuine connections and sharpening their skills.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:36:27-05

March 8 is International Women's Day, which is a sweet time to support local, women-owned businesses. There's one group not just focusing on the day, but creating an inclusive community for women entrepreneurs year-round.

Gina DeFord, the founder of Babe Crafted, says she created this group to give women a platform where they could access the resources they need to build a thriving empire without investing a ton of time and money or having to figure everything out on their own.

Babe Crafted has been around for five years now, hosting various virtual and in-person community events & workshops. Their next event is the "Donuts and Deep Dives Workshop" next Wednesday, March 8 from 5:30-8:30pm at Industrious in Downtown Tampa.

For more information, visit BabeCrafted.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com