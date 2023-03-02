Babe Crafted Creating Inclusive Community for Women Entrepreneurs

March 8 is International Women's Day, which is a sweet time to support local, women-owned businesses. There's one group not just focusing on the day, but creating an inclusive community for women entrepreneurs year-round.

Gina DeFord, the founder of Babe Crafted, says she created this group to give women a platform where they could access the resources they need to build a thriving empire without investing a ton of time and money or having to figure everything out on their own.

Babe Crafted has been around for five years now, hosting various virtual and in-person community events & workshops. Their next event is the "Donuts and Deep Dives Workshop" next Wednesday, March 8 from 5:30-8:30pm at Industrious in Downtown Tampa.

For more information, visit BabeCrafted.com.