B.E.S.T.- a minimally invasive joint replacement procedure

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:40:32-04

Dr. Richard Berger – a renowned hip and knee replacement surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, is known for pioneering a minimally invasive joint replacement procedure that cuts less tissue and allows patients a quicker recovery, and his B.E.S.T Experience Telehealth program: a concierge-style service for out-of-state patients.

Dr. Berger is now offering the “BEST” pre-surgical and post-surgical consults via telehealth. These virtual consults are very thorough and include the pre-surgery prep classes and some instructions post-surgery about activities around the home and even assistance with physical therapy. They are a cost-saver for out-of-town patients, who now don’t have to pay for travel expenses, such as transportation and lodging.

For more information on the BEST, or to book an appointment, log on to outpatienthipandknee.com

For appointments with Dr. Richard Berger, call 312-432-2557 or visit www.outpatienthipandknee.com

