B.E.S.T.- a minimally invasive joint replacement procedure

Dr. Richard Berger – a renowned hip and knee replacement surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, is known for pioneering a minimally invasive joint replacement procedure that cuts less tissue and allows patients a quicker recovery, and his B.E.S.T Experience Telehealth program: a concierge-style service for out-of-state patients.

Dr. Berger is now offering the “BEST” pre-surgical and post-surgical consults via telehealth. These virtual consults are very thorough and include the pre-surgery prep classes and some instructions post-surgery about activities around the home and even assistance with physical therapy. They are a cost-saver for out-of-town patients, who now don’t have to pay for travel expenses, such as transportation and lodging.

