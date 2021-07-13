Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

AX2 Quarantine, Summer Blockbuster Filmed During Covid -19 Pandemic

items.[0].videoTitle
Agent X "Quarantine" Summer Blockbuster
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 08:44:17-04

AX2 Quarantine, is the highly anticipated sequel of Agent X the movie Starring Cranstan Cumberbatch as Agent X, Louis Joseph, James Lincoln and introducing David Tolliver as Jesus Herrera. Pulled straight from the headlines, In this saga our hero returns to the underworld of crypto currency, cyber security and big data and finds himself once again tangled in a deep web of murder, money, and revenge while in the midst of a world shutdown from the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with uncompromising circumstances he finds that revenge is an epidemic that can't be contained.

Filmed in St Petersburg, FL and on location in the beautiful city of Las Vegas and the deserts of Arizona during the Covid-19 pandemic, AX2 is poised to be the cities first summer blockbuster.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com