AX2 Quarantine, Summer Blockbuster Filmed During Covid -19 Pandemic

AX2 Quarantine, is the highly anticipated sequel of Agent X the movie Starring Cranstan Cumberbatch as Agent X, Louis Joseph, James Lincoln and introducing David Tolliver as Jesus Herrera. Pulled straight from the headlines, In this saga our hero returns to the underworld of crypto currency, cyber security and big data and finds himself once again tangled in a deep web of murder, money, and revenge while in the midst of a world shutdown from the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with uncompromising circumstances he finds that revenge is an epidemic that can't be contained.

Filmed in St Petersburg, FL and on location in the beautiful city of Las Vegas and the deserts of Arizona during the Covid-19 pandemic, AX2 is poised to be the cities first summer blockbuster.

