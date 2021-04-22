Watch
Awe-Inspiring Disney+ Original Series Secrets of the Whales

Secrets of the Whales airing on Disney Plus
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 22, 2021
Celebrate Earth Day with the Awe-Inspiring Disney+ Original Series Secrets of the Whales.

Featuring the expansive knowledge and skill of acclaimed National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry, the series Secrets of the Whales unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones. Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.

All four episodes of "Secrets of the Whales" premieres on Earth Day, April 22, on Disney Plus.

For more info, visit: https://www.disneyplus.com/

