Away from Home: American Indian Boarding Schools Exhibit

Away from Home: American Indian Boarding Schools is a special exhibition on view at The James Museum through March 16. The exhibition tells the stories of federally operated boarding schools aimed to eradicate Native American cultures through forced assimilation of children.

Historical photographs, objects, interactive timelines, and interviews tell individual stories of pain, heartbreak, and resilience. While the Indian boarding school system caused generational trauma, Native American tribes today are working to heal, reclaim, and share their cultures and this hidden chapter in American history.

Some of the artists in our collection attended American Indian boarding schools, and we are showing their artwork alongside the historical documents and personal stories in this exhibition. Their boarding school experiences had a profound and lasting impact on their art, further demonstrating the effect boarding schools had on generations of Native Americans.

AWAY FROM HOME: AMERICAN INDIAN BOARDING SCHOOL STORIES January 28, 2022 - March 16, 2022

